220924-N-EH998-1019 PORT OF AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 24, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) pulls out of the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, Sept. 24. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 01:31 Photo ID: 7435470 VIRIN: 220924-N-EH998-1019 Resolution: 6552x4368 Size: 618.54 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.