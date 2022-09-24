RAM Missile Ex

A rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher fires a RIM-116 missile from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a combat systems training exercise, Sept. 24, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

