RAM Missile Ex

A rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher fires a RIM-116 missile from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a combat systems training exercise, Sept. 24, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7434770
|VIRIN:
|220924-N-OH637-1061
|Resolution:
|4879x3253
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
