    RAM Missile Ex

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    A rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher fires a RIM-116 missile from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a combat systems training exercise, Sept. 24, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7434771
    VIRIN: 220924-N-TU663-1163
    Resolution: 5332x3555
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

