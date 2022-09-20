Members of the 94th Airlift Wing simulate base out-processing procesdures during an exercise at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Sept. 21, 2022. Dobbins ARB hosted, coordinated, and participated in a base-wide exercise, called United Forces 22-01, from Sept. 19-25 to test readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 11:38
|Photo ID:
|7434767
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-UR202-0087
|Resolution:
|5840x3886
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th Airlift Wing Conducts Annual Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
