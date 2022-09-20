94th Airlift Wing Conducts Annual Readiness Exercise

Members of the 94th Airlift Wing simulate base out-processing procesdures during an exercise at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Sept. 21, 2022. Dobbins ARB hosted, coordinated, and participated in a base-wide exercise, called United Forces 22-01, from Sept. 19-25 to test readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

