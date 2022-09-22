Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Airlift Wing Conducts Annual Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    94th Airlift Wing Conducts Annual Readiness Exercise

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kendra Ransum 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Nicholas Yothbounpheng, 94th Security Forces Squadron, gaurds the entry control point at Silver Flag during an exercise at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Sept. 23, 2022. Dobbins ARB hosted, coordinated, and participated in a base-wide exercise, called United Forces 22-01, from Sept. 19-25 to test readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 11:38
    Photo ID: 7434768
    VIRIN: 220923-F-UR202-0047
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Airlift Wing Conducts Annual Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercises
    Reserve Ready
    U.S. Air Force
    94th Airlift Wing
    Reserve Resilient

