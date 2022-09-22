Airman 1st Class Nicholas Yothbounpheng, 94th Security Forces Squadron, gaurds the entry control point at Silver Flag during an exercise at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Sept. 23, 2022. Dobbins ARB hosted, coordinated, and participated in a base-wide exercise, called United Forces 22-01, from Sept. 19-25 to test readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 11:38 Photo ID: 7434768 VIRIN: 220923-F-UR202-0047 Resolution: 4752x3162 Size: 0 B Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th Airlift Wing Conducts Annual Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.