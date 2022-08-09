Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 09:22 Photo ID: 7434731 VIRIN: 220908-A-VD530-834 Resolution: 3207x4811 Size: 1.29 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.