    From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies [Image 3 of 3]

    From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies

    GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Sgt. Andres Garcia, who serves as an all-source intel analyst assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, poses for a photo Sept. 8, 2022 in Germany. Garcia has been in Germany since May as part of Task Force Dragon, assuring our NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 09:22
    Photo ID: 7434731
    VIRIN: 220908-A-VD530-834
    Resolution: 3207x4811
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies
    From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies

