Sgt. Andres Garcia, who serves as an all-source intel analyst assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, poses for a photo Sept. 8, 2022, in Germany. Garcia deployed to Germany as part of Task Force Dragon to assure our NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7434729
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-VD530-531
|Resolution:
|5015x3648
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From one uniform to another, Former Marine now Soldier proud to serve in support of NATO Allies
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT