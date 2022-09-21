Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition [Image 19 of 21]

    Africa Aerospace &amp; Defence Exhibition

    CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety II, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, gets a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Africa Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022, Sept. 20, 2022, at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. Support to the AAD is the embodiment if U.S. Africa Command’s dedication to its African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022
    Photo ID: 7434672
    VIRIN: 092522-F-MI569-0021
    Resolution: 5574x3417
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: CENTURION, ZA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN - This work, Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition, by MSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    South Africa
    USAF
    Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition
    AAD22

