Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition

Ambassador Reuben E. Brigety II, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, gets a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Africa Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022, Sept. 20, 2022, at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. Support to the AAD is the embodiment if U.S. Africa Command’s dedication to its African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

