Africa Aerospace & Defence Exhibition

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, walks around the U.S. section of the Africa Aersopace and Defence Exhibition 2022, Sept. 21, 2022, at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa. Support to the AAD is the embodiment if U.S. Africa Command’s dedication to its African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Battles)

