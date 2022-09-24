Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24 [Image 6 of 6]

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Arthur Shores 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team prepares to conduct a jump demonstration at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, California, Sept. 24, 2022. Nicknamed the Golden Knights in 1962, “Golden” signifies the gold medals the team won in international competitions, and “Knights” alludes to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies. The Golden Knights perform in more than 100 events per year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Arthur Shores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:56
    Photo ID: 7434454
    VIRIN: 220924-M-NY291-1267
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

