Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24 [Image 5 of 6]

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Arthur Shores 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Rob Holland, piloting his MXS-RH, next to the Golden Knights, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. Holland has been performing at air shows for over 18 years. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Arthur Shores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:56
    Photo ID: 7434453
    VIRIN: 220924-M-NY291-1208
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.8 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Arthur Shores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    U.S.Marines
    MCASMiramar
    GoldenKnights
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    FightEvolveWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT