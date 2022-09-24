Miramar 2022 Air Show: Golden Knights 9/24

Rob Holland, piloting his MXS-RH, next to the Golden Knights, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. Holland has been performing at air shows for over 18 years. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Arthur Shores)

