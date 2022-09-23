Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush

220923-N-ET093-2007 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 23, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Gerald Lee, from San Antonio, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, performs a phase inspection on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to HSM-46, Sept. 23, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronics Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

