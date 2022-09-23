Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220923-N-ET093-2022 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 23, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Gerald Lee, from San Antonio, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Blake Peterson, from Howard Lake, Minnesota, both assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, perform a phase inspection on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to HSM-46, Sept. 23, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronics Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush [Image 6 of 6], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

