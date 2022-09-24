McConnell Air Show

Navy Capt. Dennis Warren (ret.) and Air Force Capt. Myron Jansen (ret.) both pose in front of the same aircraft they flew during the Vietnam war, a Cessna O2-B Sky-master, Sept. 24, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Sky-masters were widely used for reconnaissance, target identification, damage assessment and air coordination. (U.S, Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)
