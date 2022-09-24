Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Air Show [Image 2 of 3]

    McConnell Air Show

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Navy Capt. Dennis Warren (ret.) and Air Force Capt. Myron Jansen (ret.) both pose in front of the same aircraft they flew during the Vietnam war, a Cessna O2-B Sky-master, Sept. 24, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Sky-masters were widely used for reconnaissance, target identification, damage assessment and air coordination. (U.S, Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)

