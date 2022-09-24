Navy Capt. Dennis Warren (ret.) and Air Force Capt. Myron Jansen (ret.) both pose in front of the same aircraft they flew during the Vietnam war, a Cessna O2-B Sky-master, Sept. 24, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Sky-masters were widely used for reconnaissance, target identification, damage assessment and air coordination. (U.S, Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 14:26 Photo ID: 7433995 VIRIN: 220924-F-FM899-230 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.89 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by Amn William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.