Children and adults gather in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of the airshow on Sept. 24, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During the Air show, anyone can come on base for free and tour various aircraft types. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman William Lunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 14:20 Photo ID: 7433996 VIRIN: 220924-F-FM899-123 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by Amn William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.