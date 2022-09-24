Children and adults gather in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker as part of the airshow on Sept. 24, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. During the Air show, anyone can come on base for free and tour various aircraft types. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman William Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 14:20
|Photo ID:
|7433996
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-FM899-123
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by Amn William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
