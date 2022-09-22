220922-N-PC065-2077 DANISH STRAIT (Sept. 22, 2022) –The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), center, passes under the Great Belt Bridge as the ship transits the Danish Strait, Sept. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 09.22.2022
Location: SKAGERRAK
This work, Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group transits Danish Strait, by PO1 John Bellino