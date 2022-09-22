Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group transits Danish Strait [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group transits Danish Strait

    SKAGERRAK

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220922-N-PC065-2077 DANISH STRAIT (Sept. 22, 2022) –The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), center, passes under the Great Belt Bridge as the ship transits the Danish Strait, Sept. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group transits Danish Strait [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

