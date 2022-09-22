Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group transits Danish Strait

220922-N-PC065-2007 DANISH STRAIT (Sept. 22, 2022) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), right, and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) transit the Danish Strait with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), foreground, Sept. 22, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

