Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS GENESIS ‘Goes Live’ at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport

    MHS GENESIS ‘Goes Live’ at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 24, 2022) – Capt. Sharon House, Naval Hospital Jacksonville director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commander, together with the command’s Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS team, prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new electronic health record system MHS GENESIS on September 24 at the hospital. The ribbon cutting recognized the launch of the new electronic health record at the hospital and its Naval Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7433903
    VIRIN: 220924-N-SD610-001
    Resolution: 3232x2242
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS GENESIS ‘Goes Live’ at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MHS GENESIS &lsquo;Goes Live&rsquo; at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville
    MHS GENESIS
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT