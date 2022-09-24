JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 24, 2022) – Capt. Sharon House, Naval Hospital Jacksonville director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commander, together with the command’s Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS team, prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new electronic health record system MHS GENESIS on September 24 at the hospital. The ribbon cutting recognized the launch of the new electronic health record at the hospital and its Naval Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7433903 VIRIN: 220924-N-SD610-001 Resolution: 3232x2242 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MHS GENESIS ‘Goes Live’ at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Branch Health Clinics Jacksonville, Key West and Mayport, by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.