U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Battle, 379th Expeditionary Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation, pushes a pallet of munitions onto a K-loader Sept. 20, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ERLS ground transport team moved munitions from the munitions storage area to a staging area where they were later loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7433877
|VIRIN:
|220920-Z-AL667-1047
|Resolution:
|4611x3507
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ELRS keeps munitions moving through AOR [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
