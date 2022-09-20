Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS keeps munitions moving through AOR [Image 3 of 5]

    379th ELRS keeps munitions moving through AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Battle, 379th Expeditionary Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation, pushes a pallet of munitions onto a K-loader Sept. 20, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ERLS ground transport team moved munitions from the munitions storage area to a staging area where they were later loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 09:16
    Photo ID: 7433877
    VIRIN: 220920-Z-AL667-1047
    Resolution: 4611x3507
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ELRS keeps munitions moving through AOR [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

