379th ELRS keeps munitions moving through AOR

Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron transport munitions as a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies by Sept. 20, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ERLS ground transport team moved munitions from the munitions storage area to a staging area where they were later loaded onto a C-17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA