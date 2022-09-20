Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron transport munitions as a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies by Sept. 20, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th ERLS ground transport team moved munitions from the munitions storage area to a staging area where they were later loaded onto a C-17. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7433875
|VIRIN:
|220920-Z-AL667-1034
|Resolution:
|5290x3540
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ELRS keeps munitions moving through AOR [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
