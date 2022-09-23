Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/23 [Image 2 of 12]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/23

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels participate in the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 22:40
    Photo ID: 7433721
    VIRIN: 220923-M-FS018-1312
    Resolution: 4961x3307
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/23 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    U.S.Marines
    MCASMiramar
    MCASMiramarAirshow
    FightEvolveWin

