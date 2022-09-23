Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/23

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

Date Taken: 09.23.2022
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
by LCpl Mhecaela Watts