Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response

Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome board a CH-47 Chinook for transport to nearby villages for Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 21, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

