Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response [Image 7 of 8]

    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome board a CH-47 Chinook for transport to nearby villages for Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 21, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 20:27
    Photo ID: 7433526
    VIRIN: 220921-A-AJ907-1007
    Resolution: 5436x3028
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: NOME, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response
    Soldiers and Airmen of Joint Task Force-Nome support Operation Merbok Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Nome
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Repsonse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT