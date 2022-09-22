Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Taylor [Image 2 of 5]

    COL Taylor

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Ryan Graham 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Col. Jonathan Craig Taylor, Madigan Army Medical Center’s commander and the director of the Military Health System Puget Sound Market, offers words of hope for efforts to stem rates of suicide in the military at the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Walk at Madigan on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Sept. 22.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7433515
    VIRIN: 220922-A-OZ010-900
    Resolution: 5392x3595
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL Taylor [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    JBLM
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    DHA

