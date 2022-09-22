Col. Jonathan Craig Taylor, Madigan Army Medical Center’s commander and the director of the Military Health System Puget Sound Market, offers words of hope for efforts to stem rates of suicide in the military at the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Walk at Madigan on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Sept. 22.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7433515
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-OZ010-900
|Resolution:
|5392x3595
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COL Taylor [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT