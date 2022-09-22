Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Harris, Madigan Army Medical Center’s senior enlisted advisor, encourages the crowd gathered at the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Walk at Madigan on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to know their Soldiers and colleagues well and interact with them daily, in part to ensure they are not susceptible to suicidal thoughts. The Madigan Pond provides a lovely setting for the Sept. 22 event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 20:24 Photo ID: 7433513 VIRIN: 220922-A-OZ010-825 Resolution: 5392x3595 Size: 7.53 MB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Harris speaks [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.