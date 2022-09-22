Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Harris speaks [Image 1 of 5]

    CSM Harris speaks

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Ryan Graham 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Harris, Madigan Army Medical Center’s senior enlisted advisor, encourages the crowd gathered at the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Walk at Madigan on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to know their Soldiers and colleagues well and interact with them daily, in part to ensure they are not susceptible to suicidal thoughts. The Madigan Pond provides a lovely setting for the Sept. 22 event.

    suicide prevention
    JBLM
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    DHA

