CSM Harris speaks

Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Harris, Madigan Army Medical Center’s senior enlisted advisor, encourages the crowd gathered at the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Walk at Madigan on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to know their Soldiers and colleagues well and interact with them daily, in part to ensure they are not susceptible to suicidal thoughts. The Madigan Pond provides a lovely setting for the Sept. 22 event.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7433513
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-OZ010-825
|Resolution:
|5392x3595
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Suicide prevention draws awareness at Madigan
