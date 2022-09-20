NETCOM SLD 2022

The U.S. Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command put it into overdrive this week as the Army’s enclave-network organization conducted a three-day Senior Leader Development venue to help hyper-focus the commands mission set to meet the needs of its’ customers - the Army and its’ Joint Service mission partners - as more than 50 senior members of the global command met to take on this monumental goal held at the NETCOM Headquarters in Greely Hall, Fort Huachuca, Ariz..

