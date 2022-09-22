“You guys crush it every day,” said NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, during a close-out briefing at the end of the gathering. ‘Up front, it's going to take us to set, the Army Unified Network, (UNO) and get the Army to a better place for 20-30. It takes us to do that, there's not a modernization effort happening in the Army that a network isn’t involved.”
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7433402
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-ET867-713
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank [Image 2 of 2], by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM Leaders Meet to Discuss Crosstalk; Where Communication is Key
