    Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank [Image 1 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Enrique Vasquez 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    “You guys crush it every day,” said NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, during a close-out briefing at the end of the gathering. ‘Up front, it's going to take us to set, the Army Unified Network, (UNO) and get the Army to a better place for 20-30. It takes us to do that, there's not a modernization effort happening in the Army that a network isn’t involved.”

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank
    NETCOM SLD 2022

    Signal Corps
    NETCOM
    ARCYBER

