Zebras graze near the course of the For Rangers Ultramarathon Sept. 15, 2022 in Kenya, Africa. Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey, the medical logistics non-commissioned officer in charge with the 157th Medical Group, finished first out of 60 competitors during the 143-mile race. (Courtesy photo by Beyond the Ultimate Race Series)
|09.21.2022
|09.23.2022 16:48
Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa
