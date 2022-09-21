Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa [Image 6 of 6]

    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa

    KENYA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Zebras graze near the course of the For Rangers Ultramarathon Sept. 15, 2022 in Kenya, Africa. Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey, the medical logistics non-commissioned officer in charge with the 157th Medical Group, finished first out of 60 competitors during the 143-mile race. (Courtesy photo by Beyond the Ultimate Race Series)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7433306
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-TW741-1007
    Resolution: 1440x1079
    Size: 222.38 KB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa
    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa
    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa
    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa
    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa
    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Athlete
    Running
    Ultra
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT