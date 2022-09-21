Zebras graze near the course of the For Rangers Ultramarathon Sept. 15, 2022 in Kenya, Africa. Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey, the medical logistics non-commissioned officer in charge with the 157th Medical Group, finished first out of 60 competitors during the 143-mile race. (Courtesy photo by Beyond the Ultimate Race Series)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7433306 VIRIN: 220921-Z-TW741-1007 Resolution: 1440x1079 Size: 222.38 KB Location: KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.