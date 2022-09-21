Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa [Image 3 of 6]

    Airman Wins 140-Mile Ultramarathon in Kenya, Africa

    KENYA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Jeff Delorey, the medical logistics non-commissioned officer in charge with the 157th Medical Group, and Cherif Nait Saada, a competitor from France, battle for position during the For Rangers Ultramarathon Sept. 15, 2022 in Kenya, Africa. Delorey finished first out of 60 competitors during the five-day race. (Courtesy photo by Beyond the Ultimate Race Series)

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Athlete
    Running
    Ultra
    157th Air Refueling Wing

