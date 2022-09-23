J.R. Martinez visits Dyess AFB

J.R. Martinez, a combat veteran and motivational speaker, interacts with the 317th Airlift Wing Airman during a resiliency training day at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022. Martinez spoke about the importance of taking care of their emotional, mental, spiritual and physical well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

Date Taken: 09.23.2022
Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US