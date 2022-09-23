J.R. Martinez, a combat veteran and motivational speaker, interacts with the 317th Airlift Wing Airman during a resiliency training day at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022. Martinez spoke about the importance of taking care of their emotional, mental, spiritual and physical well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7433300
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-NJ333-1016
|Resolution:
|6467x4315
|Size:
|16.35 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, J.R. Martinez visits Dyess AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT