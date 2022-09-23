Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    J.R. Martinez visits Dyess AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    J.R. Martinez visits Dyess AFB

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Steven Wick, 317th Airlift Wing vice commander gifts J.R. Martinez, a combat veteran and motivational speaker, during the 317th AW resiliency training day at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022. The 317th AW reached out to Martinez to speak to the Airmen about resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7433298
    VIRIN: 220923-F-NJ333-1063
    Resolution: 5197x3469
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Resiliency
    Iraq
    Training
    Dancing with the stars
    J.R. Martinez

