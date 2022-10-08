Lt. Col. Tchoia Brown shakes hands with a student during a graduation ceremony for the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, Aug 8, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland. Approximately 200 students from 10 partner nations and the U.S. graduated from IAAFA during B-Cycle graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)
This work, U.S. and partner nation students graduate during IAAFA training cycle [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and partner nation students graduate during IAAFA training cycle
