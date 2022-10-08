Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and partner nation students graduate during IAAFA training cycle [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. and partner nation students graduate during IAAFA training cycle

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    An international military student glances at the coin he received during graduation ceremony for the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, Aug 8, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland. Approximately 200 students from 10 partner nations and the U.S. graduated from IAAFA during B-Cycle graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7433156
    VIRIN: 220810-F-JH281-1154
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 674.77 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and partner nation students graduate during IAAFA training cycle [Image 5 of 5], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    graduation
    iaafa
    JBSA-Lackland
    37 TRW
    security cooperation partnerships

