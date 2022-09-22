Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ National Guard Protocol Fundamentals Seminar [Image 2 of 4]

    NJ National Guard Protocol Fundamentals Seminar

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Elizabeth Simpson, Headquarters, Department of the Army Protocol Program Training Manager, teaches the Army Protocol Fundamentals Seminar to 60 key personnel from both the Army and Air National Guard at the Joint Training and Training Development Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2022. The protocol seminar covers events such as military ceremonies, retirements, promotions, changes of command, and community events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:30
    Photo ID: 7433147
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-IB607-1005
    Resolution: 4298x2860
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ National Guard Protocol Fundamentals Seminar [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seminar
    military ceremonies
    New Jersey National Guard
    Protocols
    Army Protocol Program Training Manager
    Army Protocol Fundamentals Seminar

