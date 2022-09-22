NJ National Guard Protocol Fundamentals Seminar

Elizabeth Simpson, Headquarters, Department of the Army Protocol Program Training Manager, teaches the Army Protocol Fundamentals Seminar to 60 key personnel from both the Army and Air National Guard at the Joint Training and Training Development Center on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2022. The protocol seminar covers events such as military ceremonies, retirements, promotions, changes of command, and community events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

