    NMTSC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    NMTSC Change of Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    Navy Medicine Training Support Center

    220923-N-DQ752-0077 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT. SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 23, 2022) Capt. Paul Allen, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Training Support Center, gets pinned by his family during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston. NMTSC is the Navy component command that provides administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus and other medical programs in the San Antonio area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne Geletka)

    This work, NMTSC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

