220923-N-DQ752-0077 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT. SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 23, 2022) Capt. Paul Allen, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Training Support Center, gets pinned by his family during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston. NMTSC is the Navy component command that provides administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus and other medical programs in the San Antonio area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne Geletka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7433145 VIRIN: 220923-N-DQ752-0077 Resolution: 4263x3144 Size: 1.48 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMTSC Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.