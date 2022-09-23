NMTSC Change of Command

220923-N-DQ752-0015 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT. SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (left), Capt. Ann “Annie” Case, former commanding officer of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) (center), and Capt. Paul Allen, commanding officer of NMTSC, (right) salute during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston. NMTSC is the Navy component command that provides administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the Medical Education and Training Campus and other medical programs in the San Antonio area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne Geletka)

