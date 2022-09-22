162nd Wing hosts mental health first aid training course for Tucson Air Guardsmen

Master Sgt. Timothy Cotterall, a 137th Special Operations Wing Security Forces Defender, travelled from his duty station at Will Rogers ANG Base, Okla., to teach a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training course to 30 Arizona Air National Guardsmen at the Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., September 22-23. The training was accomplished with the use of training guides, discussion, and role-play scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Angela Walz)

