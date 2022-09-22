162nd Wing hosts mental health first aid training course for Tucson Air Guardsmen

The 162nd Wing at Morris Air National Guard ANG) Base hosted a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training course here September 22-23. Darci Thompson, 162nd Wing Director of Psychological Health (DPH), coordinated the effort to bring Master Sgt. Timothy Cotterall, a 137th Special Operations Wing Security Forces Defender, who has taught the course for the last two years, to Tucson. Cotterall travelled from his duty station at Will Rogers ANG Base, Okla., to train the 30 service members in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Angela Walz)

