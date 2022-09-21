Chief Petty Officer selectees compete in cadence and guidon competition

Norfolk (September 21, 2022). Chief Petty Officer selectees from a combined group of Norfolk Area Submarines compete in the cadence and guidon competition as part of the 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event. The event was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, and allowed CPO selectees from the Hampton Roads, Virginia area to receive history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin and at the museum. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

