    Chief Petty Officer selectees compete in cadence and guidon competition [Image 5 of 14]

    Chief Petty Officer selectees compete in cadence and guidon competition

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (September 21, 2022). Chief Petty Officer selectees from a combined group of Norfolk Area Submarines compete in the cadence and guidon competition as part of the 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event. The event was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, and allowed CPO selectees from the Hampton Roads, Virginia area to receive history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin and at the museum. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:11
    Photo ID: 7432909
    VIRIN: 220921-N-TG517-269
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Petty Officer selectees compete in cadence and guidon competition [Image 14 of 14], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer Selects
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    CPO Heritage Days Event

