Taking Agile Combat Employment C2 to the next level for Lead Wings

The 705th Training Squadron executed Air Combat Command’s first Lead Wing Command and Control Course preparing Lead Wing “A” staff for operations in support of an air component commander in any theater, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, from Aug. 23-26, 2022. The LWC2C is designed for immediate student immersion into joint and Air Force doctrine using Kingfish Agile Combat Employment game boards; U.S. Air Froce Col. Troy Pierce, Headquarters Air Force Directorate of Plans and Programs, designed the original board game entitled Kingfish ACE to first introduce Airmen Air Force-wide to the concept and challenges of ACE. (This photo has been cropped to show detail.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)

