    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 705th Training Squadron executed Air Combat Command’s first Lead Wing Command and Control Course preparing Lead Wing “A” staff for operations in support of an air component commander in any theater, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, from Aug. 23-26, 2022. The LWC2C is designed for immediate student immersion into joint and Air Force doctrine using Kingfish Agile Combat Employment game boards; U.S. Air Froce Col. Troy Pierce, Headquarters Air Force Directorate of Plans and Programs, designed the original board game entitled Kingfish ACE to first introduce Airmen Air Force-wide to the concept and challenges of ACE.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Agile Combat Employment C2 to the next level for Lead Wings [Image 7 of 7], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    ACE
    ACC
    Agile Combat Employment
    505th Command and Control Wing
    Lead Wing Command and Control Course
    Kingfish ACE board games

