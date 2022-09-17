Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed [Image 33 of 34]

    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed

    KUWAIT

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Ratliff, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, gets promoted during a ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. He was promoted by Lt. Col. Sylvester d’Agrella, 386th ECES commander, on Sept. 17, 2022. Ratliff’s family was able to watch his promotion ceremony via cellphone streaming. Nearly 100 firefighters, friends, fellow chiefs and leaders took part in the ceremony. Ratiff, who is deployed from the 132nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, joined the top 1-percent of enlisted members upon promoting to his new rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 07:22
    Photo ID: 7431944
    VIRIN: 220917-F-TM170-0059
    Resolution: 3000x2284
    Size: 962.18 KB
    Location: KW
    Hometown: MINGO, IA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed [Image 34 of 34], by SMSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed
    Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    AEW
    Kuwait
    Ratliff
    Ali Al Salem
    386

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT