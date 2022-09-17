Firefighter promotes to Chief Master Sergeant while deployed

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Ratliff, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, gets promoted during a ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. He was promoted by Lt. Col. Sylvester d’Agrella, 386th ECES commander, on Sept. 17, 2022. Ratliff’s family was able to watch his promotion ceremony via cellphone streaming. Nearly 100 firefighters, friends, fellow chiefs and leaders took part in the ceremony. Ratiff, who is deployed from the 132nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, joined the top 1-percent of enlisted members upon promoting to his new rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)

