    173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 12]

    173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigend to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide fire support for U.S. Army paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:32
    Photo ID: 7431721
    VIRIN: 220922-A-BS310-0317
    Resolution: 5357x3571
    Size: 17.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

