A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade shouts out commands during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:32 Photo ID: 7431722 VIRIN: 220922-A-BS310-0464 Resolution: 7302x4868 Size: 24.32 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.