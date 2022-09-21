Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms.Trina Lessons

    Ms.Trina Lessons

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220922-N-TT639-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) – Ms. Quintrina Edwards, amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) deployed resilience educator, center, teaches a class to U.S. Marines Sept. 22, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 01:25
    Photo ID: 7431513
    VIRIN: 220922-N-TT639-1003
    Resolution: 3830x2960
    Size: 878.4 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Ms.Trina Lessons, by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    amphibious assault
    third fleet
    tripoli

