220922-N-TT639-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) – Ms. Quintrina Edwards, amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) deployed resilience educator, center, teaches a class to U.S. Marines Sept. 22, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7431515
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-TT639-1011
|Resolution:
|4600x3286
|Size:
|915.3 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ms.Trina Lessons [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
