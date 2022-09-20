Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-23 Flights and Osprey Moves [Image 8 of 8]

    HSC-23 Flights and Osprey Moves

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220921-N-TT639-2178 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2022) – Sailors move an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) across the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 21, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-23 Flights and Osprey Moves [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

