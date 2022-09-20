220921-N-TT639-2178 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2022) – Sailors move an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) across the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 21, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 01:21 Photo ID: 7431505 VIRIN: 220921-N-TT639-2178 Resolution: 4068x2906 Size: 959.13 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-23 Flights and Osprey Moves [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.